5,750 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $51.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

