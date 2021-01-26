iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.