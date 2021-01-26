German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $885.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

