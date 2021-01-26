Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $172.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $143.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $672.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $674.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $824.43 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $831.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

