FTX Token Reaches One Day Volume of $62.45 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $913.34 million and approximately $62.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00030602 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
