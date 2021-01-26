StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $431,219.89 and $502.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,320,249,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,907,055,146 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

