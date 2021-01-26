Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUTH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

