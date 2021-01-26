Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

