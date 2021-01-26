SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

