Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

