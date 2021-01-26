SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,592 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,938 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.