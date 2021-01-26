J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

JJSF opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

