Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.