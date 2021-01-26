Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

