Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

