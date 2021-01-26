Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.85 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $724.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

