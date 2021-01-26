Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

