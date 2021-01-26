Excalibur Management Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises about 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

