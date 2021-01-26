Excalibur Management Corp Sells 564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

