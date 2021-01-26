Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

