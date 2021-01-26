Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 423 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

