Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $4.82 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

