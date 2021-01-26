World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.