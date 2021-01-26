Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock Position Trimmed by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of AC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $780.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

