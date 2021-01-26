Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 50.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

