Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.
BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 50.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
