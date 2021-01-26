Investors Purchase High Volume of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 17,303 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,862% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

Shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 556,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.