Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$8.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.02. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$457.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.30 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDT. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

