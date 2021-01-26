Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$556.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

