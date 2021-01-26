Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
TSE:EXE opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$556.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
