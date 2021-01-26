Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for about 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Kirby worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kirby by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

KEX stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $86.66.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

