XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

