XTX Markets LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $570,750.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock worth $12,528,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

