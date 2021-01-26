XTX Markets LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

