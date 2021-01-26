XTX Markets LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Snap accounts for 0.7% of XTX Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

