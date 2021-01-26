Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.06. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

