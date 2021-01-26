Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

