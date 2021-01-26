Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,812,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

