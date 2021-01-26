Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

