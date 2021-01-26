Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-91.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $436.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.