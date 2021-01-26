Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 232.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.53) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after acquiring an additional 185,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

