SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 106.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

