LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,444.37

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $79,444.37 and $38.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007879 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.