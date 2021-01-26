Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,599.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Peerplays has a market cap of $570,087.15 and $48,599.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.