Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0032

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $338,200.97 and approximately $3,193.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.