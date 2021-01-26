Melon Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

