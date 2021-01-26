Sky Investment Group LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

