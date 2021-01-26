$1.01 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.99. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.