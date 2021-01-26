$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.20 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $53.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $230.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

