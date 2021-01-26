Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

