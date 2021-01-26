Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 151 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

Teradyne stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.