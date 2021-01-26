XTX Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 2,245 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Okta makes up approximately 1.2% of XTX Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $263.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

